Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Half-staff flag
Half-staff flag(Alex Laitala KBJR 6)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in observance of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day is in memory and honor of the more than 2,400 Americans who died in a surprise attack on the U.S. Naval fleet’s Pearl Harbor base in the early morning hours of Dec. 7, 1941.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared Dec. 7, 1941, “a day which will live in infamy” and signed the Declaration of War against Japan the following day, Dec. 8.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses, organizations, and government agencies to join in this tribute.

Flag status information is available at governor.ky.gov/flag-status/.

