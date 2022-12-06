Independence Bank nears $1M for Western Kentucky tornado relief

An aerial view of the widespread damage in Bowling Green, Kentucky from the deadly EF-3 tornado...
An aerial view of the widespread damage in Bowling Green, Kentucky from the deadly EF-3 tornado that occurred on the night of December 10, 2021.(WXIX)
By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tornado relief from Independence Bank and donors have now nearly reached $1 million.

This comes after the latest tornado relief efforts at Keeneland on Friday, Dec. 2 when three Independence Bank-funded Horses of Hope crossed the finish line by raising $278,037 for tornado relief now bringing the cumulative effort to $984,185.

As part of the LexArts 50th anniversary celebration, horses illustrating Mayfield, Dawson Springs and Bowling Green, were presented.

Independence Bank funded horses to be presented at Keeneland in Lexington

Members of Independence Bank said they want to thank the event donors, along with those who have previously pledged their support for Western Kentucky.

“We appreciate and applaud the students of Bowling Green, Warren Central, Madisonville-North Hopkins, Hopkins County Central, Mayfield, and Graves County High Schools for helping collaborate and create these unique horses alongside a trio of professional artists,” according to a release.

The Mayfield Graves County Ice House Art Guild, Dawson Springs youth baseball and softball fields and families of students across Warren County will benefit from the project-specific proceeds.

