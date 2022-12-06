MCWD: Boil water advisory for parts of Monroe County

File Graphic
File Graphic(Associated Press Graphic)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Monroe County Water District has issued a boil water advisory for parts of the county effective immediately, due to an eight-inch water line break.

The advisory will affect customers and roads, on and along 5663 Gamaliel Rd. going south to H. Jones Rd., however, H. Jones Rd. is not included in this advisory.

This will include Saddlebrooke, Baskett Rd., Harlans Crossroads, Memory Lane, Carl Rich Rd., B. Woods Rd., Woods Davis Rd., Beech Grove Rd., Willow Branch and Hestand Chestnut Grove Rd. and for any customers who experience low-pressure or no water.

Customers in the affected area should bring their water to a rolling boil for at least three minutes.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect until after water sample results are received and water is deemed safe for drinking once again.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Kody Castleberry
Franklin man arrested in hit and run investigation
Douglas McNeese was arrested after threatening social media post
BGPD arrest man over threatening social media post towards them, judges
An organizer takes the microphone addressing the police presence in the city surrounding...
‘Justice for Emmett Till’ demonstration held in Bowling Green
Jaycee’s Bowling Green Christmas Parade cancelled due to threat.
Bowling Green Christmas Parade rescheduled to Dec. 10

Latest News

Half-staff flag
Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Bowling Green man arrested on rape, assault, and animal abuse charges
Bowling Green man arrested on an array of charges
Governor Beshear officially announces his running for reelection
Governor Beshear officially files for reelection
Blood shortage continues through the Holidays
Blood Donations needed for the Holidays