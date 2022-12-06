More rounds of rain coming!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday has been mainly cloudy with some scattered showers. As low pressure rides into the region tonight, it will likely trigger more showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong-to-isolated severe.

A look at the weekend

A system moves through the region Tuesday night, with showers and a few thunderstorms on the increase. A few storms could be strong-to-isolated severe with a Marginal Risk for severe in place for much of the area. While organized severe storms are not expected, one or two cells may be capable of producing strong winds or even a brief tornado. Thunderstorms will gradually diminish after about 3am.

Much of our Wednesday appears dry before another system moves in Thursday with more rain and a few rumbles of thunder. Locally heavy rainfall is possible Thursday into Thursday night. Showers move out Friday morning. Temps stay warm through the end of work week.

Into the weekend, we look good for the second round of Christmas parades Saturday at this time. There is a small risk for a shower Saturday afternoon and again Sunday. Highs drop out of the 60s into the more seasonable lower 50s with cooler overnight readings. We may see another system affect the area starting next Monday into Tuesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Few AM Showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Warm. High 64. low 53. Winds SW at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers likely, thunder possible. High 62. Low 55. Winds SW at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Few AM Showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Warm. High 64. Low 40. Winds NW at 12 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 64

Today’s Low: 53

Normal High: 52

Normal Low: 33

Record High: 75 (1998)

Record Low: 6 (1886)

Today’s Precip: 0.14″

Monthly Precip: 0.31″ (-0.59″)

Yearly Precip: 39.90″ (-6.77″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:46 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 23)

