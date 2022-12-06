Multiple Hilltoppers make the Conference USA All-Conference Teams

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Conference USA released its All-Conference teams for the 2022 season Tuesday morning with WKU placing eight players on the various teams.

Wide receiver Malachi Corley and linebacker JaQues Evans led the way for the Hilltoppers as WKU’s two first-team honorees.

For the season, Corley had 90 receptions for 1,181 yards and nine touchdowns. His longest reception of the season was a 76-yard score in WKU’s 73-0 win over FIU. Corley finished the year sixth in the country in receiving yards and 15th in touchdowns. Evans was disruptive for the Hilltopper defense all season long, hitting the 100-tackle mark for the year. Eleven of Evans’ 100 tackles were for loss, and 7.5 of those TFLs were sacks. The sophomore linebacker also broke up four passes, hurried the quarterback eight times and recovered two fumbles. In WKU’s bowl-clinching victory against Rice, Evans returned a fumble for a touchdown, one of the WKU defense’s six touchdowns on the season, which leads all of college football.

Making the All-Conference USA Second Team for WKU on the offensive side was quarterback Austin Reed, tight end Joshua Simon and offensive lineman Gunner Britton. Joining them from the defensive side of things was cornerback Kahlef Hailassie.

Reed was one of college football’s best passers this season, throwing for 4,249 yards and 36 touchdowns while rushing for eight more. Reed finished second in college football in passing yards, fourth in passing touchdowns and fifth in total offense. A big part of his success was thanks in large part to fellow second-teamer Britton, who anchored an offensive line unit that allowed just 14 sacks for the year. That mark was 17th best by an offensive line this season. Six of Reed’s passing touchdowns went to Simon, who became the program’s all-time leader in touchdowns scored by a tight end. Simon now owns 14 scores for his career, and passed NFL tight ends Jack Doyle and Tyler Higbee along the way.

Hailassie made a huge impact for the Tops on the defensive side of the ball by finishing as the team’s third-leading tackler with 65 takedowns for the year. Hailassie also finished tied for second at WKU with three sacks this year, and locked down opposing receivers with 10 pass breakups and two interceptions. He also chipped in a fumble recovery.

In addition to WKU’s six first and second-team honorees, linebacker Aaron Key and punter Tom Ellard earned places on the Conference USA All-Freshman Team. Key appeared in 12 of WKU’s 13 games and made 11 tackles on the season. He earned 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks while recovering two fumbles. Key returned his fumble recovery against FIU 50 yards for a touchdown. Ellard punted 42 times on the season for 1,781 yards. Ellard pinned 17 of his punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, and six of his punts traveled more than 50 yards.

The Hilltoppers also saw 13 players receive honorable mention recognition, including running back Kye Robichaux, wide receiver Daewood Davis, offensive lineman Rusty Staats, offensive lineman Quantavious Leslie, offensive lineman Vincent Murphy, defensive end Juwuan Jones, defensive tackle Brodric Martin, linebacker Derrick Smith, defensive back Kaleb Oliver, defensive back Upton Stout, kicker Brayden Narveson, long snapper Jake Bowman, and Ellard.

