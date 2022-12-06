Police: Till protest peaceful, shooting threat under investigation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Nearly 70 years after his death, protestors call for justice for Emmett Till.

Despite shooting threats sent to police, civil rights groups convened in Bowling Green, Till’s accuser Carolyn Bryant Donham’s last known location, in the hopes of convincing the Mississippi court to execute the warrant found for Donham earlier this year.

“The shooter will target anyone who attends his rally. The shooter will stop Black Lives Matter and other anti-white filth from harassing an innocent, dying, old lady Carolyn Bryant,” the threat said.

The chilling message, sent out from a ham radio, threatened to shoot anyone protesting or involved with the protestors.

“We’re in contact with some of our federal partners as well, just trying to discern any resources we have that may help us find out maybe the platform from which it came from,” said Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower. “Maybe getting a better sense of how widespread or how far that message could have been sent from.”

The Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen, who heard and recorded the threat, early Saturday morning.

“If you help or support the Justice for Emmett Till Rally in any way, we will identify using any and all means and someday in the near future we will come to your home and kill you,” the threat said.

An investigation is currently underway into the call, but Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower says, it’s still too early to have a timeline.

“I don’t know how much information you have on ham radio operations and all that, but there may be some things that are going to help us and some other things that we may have to wait on getting some additional help from our community.”

And while Hightower advises the community to be conscious of their surroundings, he says at this time he is not afraid.

“Whether this individual has some significant mental illness issues or mean-spirited or what, we don’t know,” Hightower said. “But we’re going to continue on with our daily lives and enjoy our day-to-day activities as we move into Christmas and New Year.”

Bowling Green Police Public Information Officer Ronnie Ward said the protest was peaceful, with no incidents.

Anyone with information on the threat is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-842-1633.

