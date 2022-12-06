VIDEO: ‘Santa’s Lookout’ now open, features new holiday train ride

Santa’s Lookout- Christmas in the Country is located at 48 Locketts Dream in Scottsville.
By Lauren McCally
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Santa’s Lookout: Christmas in the Country is now open for the season with a new train ride for visitors to enjoy.

“It’s an open-air train,” Owner Amy Burge said, “It rides through a paved road nice and smooth to the North Pole, and back.”

There are also several other activities for visitors to do while there, including meeting the Grinch.

“We have one of the most magnificent Grinches you will ever see,” Burge said, “We had that mask especially made ... we don’t claim to be the biggest light show in America. We are not. But we have enough to keep you wanting more.”

In addition to meeting the Grich, visitors can also decorate cookies, build furry friends, write letters to Santa, and decorate ornaments.

Santa’s Lookout: Christmas in the Country is located at 48 Locketts Dream in Scottsville. For tickets and dates visit santaslookout.com.

You can also call (270) 622-8171 for more information.

