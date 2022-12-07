American Red Cross of SOKY is 2021, 2022 Holiday Bash check recipient

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Volunteers with the 2021 and 2022 Holiday Bash live online auction presented two checks totaling $8,615 to the American Red Cross of Southern Kentucky, Wednesday morning.

The Gingerbread Dreams house was started in 2010 with over $1.8 million has been raised in total, since the beginning.

“We decided we wanted to do something that brought in multiple nonprofits that we could give back and one night,” Paula Kirby, the Head Elf for the Holiday Bash said.

The charity chosen receives a check of $1,000 plus a secret amount that is matched at the end of the auction.

“It was a very successful online auction,” Kirby said, “Super excited that today we were able to present the 2021 and 2022, Gingerbread dream house to the Red Cross, which coming up on the anniversary of the tornadoes is so exciting because when you got to see them in action last year, you got to see where your dollars went. They were everywhere where people had disasters, and were in need.”

Kirby also took the time to thank others who helped make giving back to the nonprofits throughout the years happen.

Jennifer Capps, the Executive director for the American Red Cross of South-Central Kentucky said the funds they were presented with Wednesday will be used in assisting those who have lost their homes.

“Our teams have disaster action teams that go out, they respond to homebuyers 365 days a year... it’s given in direct financial assistance” she said, “They’ll be able to secure a place to stay for the evening, make sure that they have food, make sure they have clothing if they’ve lost their clothing, and just help them begin to rebuild and pick up those pieces.”

If you missed this year’s online auction, but still want to donate or contribute Kirby says you can reach out to the nonprofits that were participants in this year’s bash or reach out to the Holiday Bash through their Facebook page.

