Austin Reed wins C-USA Newcomer of the Year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU quarterback Austin Reed has been named Conference USA’s Newcomer of the Year for the 2022 season.

Reed led the Hilltoppers to an 8-5 record in the regular season, and a subsequent berth in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

Reed was among the best passers in the nation this year, throwing for 4,249 yards and 36 touchdowns. Reed’s yardage and touchdown totals were second and fourth in the entire country, respectively. The Florida native’s 272 points responsible for were also the second-most in all of college football, and the most among all players in the Group of Five conferences.

Reed threw for a season-high 410 yards in WKU’s final game of the regular season, a win at Florida Atlantic. He also tossed six touchdowns to six-different receivers earlier in the season in a victory at Charlotte. Reed threw for 300 yards or more in eight of WKU’s 13 games this season.

Reed and the Tops will take on South Alabama in the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 21 with kickoff slated for 8:15 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.

