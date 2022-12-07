The demand for blood donations are higher during the holiday season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - During the holiday season, the demand for blood supplies goes up, therefore a need for donors becomes a growing concern to hospital blood banks everywhere.

Med Center Health’s blood bank technical coordinator and medical laboratory scientist, Lauren Nickel, explains why the joyful holiday season can bring such a serious demand for blood.

“During the holidays’ people are driving on the roads a lot. There’s a lot of accidents that happen, and then people forget to donate, so if you have a demand and there’s no supply that’s when we run into shortages and really difficult decisions have to be made for patient care,” said Nickel.

The need for blood can stem from many different medical situations. Blood donations also expire and typically last only 42 days.

Whether it’s for cancer patients, victims of trauma, or labor and delivery complications, the need for blood donations is always present and will be received as a gift that gives life.

“We’re very thankful that our supply has been steady. We just like to remind people that it’s not always that way, and it can change very drastically in a short amount of time, so during the holiday season and the time of giving just consider donating the gift of life,” said Nickel.

The coordinator and scientist even shared that although blood donation isn’t the most painless thing in the world, it’s the most worth it, saying ‘I’m willing to take a little bit of pain for someone’s worst day.’

If you would like to donate blood, the Med Center encourages you to visit the American Red Cross at one of their mobile blood drives here in Bowling Green at either the hospital or the Holiday Inn off Wilkinson Trace.

