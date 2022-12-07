The demand for blood donations are higher during the holiday season

Blood shortage continues through the Holidays
By Lindsey Jenkins
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - During the holiday season, the demand for blood supplies goes up, therefore a need for donors becomes a growing concern to hospital blood banks everywhere.

Med Center Health’s blood bank technical coordinator and medical laboratory scientist, Lauren Nickel, explains why the joyful holiday season can bring such a serious demand for blood.

“During the holidays’ people are driving on the roads a lot. There’s a lot of accidents that happen, and then people forget to donate, so if you have a demand and there’s no supply that’s when we run into shortages and really difficult decisions have to be made for patient care,” said Nickel.

The need for blood can stem from many different medical situations. Blood donations also expire and typically last only 42 days.

Whether it’s for cancer patients, victims of trauma, or labor and delivery complications, the need for blood donations is always present and will be received as a gift that gives life.

“We’re very thankful that our supply has been steady. We just like to remind people that it’s not always that way, and it can change very drastically in a short amount of time, so during the holiday season and the time of giving just consider donating the gift of life,” said Nickel.

The coordinator and scientist even shared that although blood donation isn’t the most painless thing in the world, it’s the most worth it, saying ‘I’m willing to take a little bit of pain for someone’s worst day.’

If you would like to donate blood, the Med Center encourages you to visit the American Red Cross at one of their mobile blood drives here in Bowling Green at either the hospital or the Holiday Inn off Wilkinson Trace.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Douglas McNeese was arrested after threatening social media post
BGPD arrest man over threatening social media post towards them, judges
Kody Castleberry
Franklin man arrested in hit and run investigation
Kaleb Rose
Bowling Green man charged with rape, assault and animal cruelty
Barren County road closed due to high water conditions

Latest News

Horizon Pace's grand opening in Bowling Green.
Horizon Pace celebrates grand opening of Bowling Green center with Gov. Beshear
Half-staff flag
Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
File Graphic
MCWD: Boil water advisory for parts of Monroe County
Horizon Place ribbon cutting ceremony in Bowling Green
Horizon Place senior care opens with ribbon cutting in Bowling Green