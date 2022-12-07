Familiar faces sworn in as Bowling Green City Commissioners

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Four commissioners were sworn in Dec. 6, and they may look a bit familiar.

Commissioners Carlos Bailey, Dana Beasley-Brown, Melinda Hill and Sue Parrigin were sworn in to return to the commission in January.

All four were re-elected this November, with Parrigin having served the longest, being originally sworn in during 2015.

The four were sworn in by current Circuit Judge Steve Wilson on the second floor of City Hall, alongside friends and family.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.