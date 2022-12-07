BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning are pushing eastward. For those who live east of I-65, you’ll need the rain gear!

A few AM showers, then cloudy and mild! (WBKO)

Otherwise, we look cloudy and mild for the rest of the day. Afternoon temperatures will flirt with the 50s for the most part. Another system moves in Thursday with more rain and a few rumbles of thunder. Locally heavy rainfall is possible Thursday into Thursday night. Showers move out Friday morning. Temps stay warm through the end of work week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Few AM Showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Warm. High 66. low 53. Winds SW at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers likely, thunder possible. High 62. Low 55. Winds SW at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Few AM Showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Warm. High 64. Low 40. Winds NW at 12 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 52

Normal Low: 33

Record High Today: 75 (1998)

Record Low Today: 6 (1886)

Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.

Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.19″

So Far This Month: 0.36 (-0.54″)

So Far This Year: 39.95″ (-6.72″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.