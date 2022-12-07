Horizon Pace celebrates grand opening of Bowling Green center with Gov. Beshear

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Since Dec. 1, Horizon Pace has begun accepting participants into their new, all-inclusive, care for their elderly program center.

“We have over 500,000 Kentuckians that are 65 years of age and older with a disability. Those folks are going to start accessing healthcare. This gray tsunami that we see coming of baby boomers is no joke. We’re going to have to figure out how to take care of these folks in the community where they live, where their kids are, where their grandkids are, their great-grandkids. We are going to have to figure out a way of taking care of them, letting them age in place as long as they want to,” said President and CEO of Horizon Pace, Kelly Upchurch.

This program assists seniors 55 and older, which is an alternative to nursing homes.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined alongside staff and community members to assist in the ribbon cutting for their new center.

Praising the hard work to come for the new Horizon Pace staff, Governor Beshear said, “Every single one of you is so important. We are really proud to have you as a part of team Kentucky.”

The center also provides quality healthcare services and helps create a beneficial health plan moving forward.

“I think this program is really about dignity- the dignity of aging. About having options. About being able to stay in your home and go to your church. About the OT and the PT that folks are going to get that are going to keep them up and moving, creating more great years- not just on their life but more great memories with their families,” said Governor Beshear.

Since opening this week, the Bowling Green location now has five participants and plans to welcome many more to the program.

While at the ribbon-cutting, Beshear spoke about how proud he is of the progress Kentuckians have made after almost one year since the tornado.

“This tornado was the worst most destructive, most deadly, most devastating tornado event in our history. It nearly wiped out my dad’s hometown in Dawson Springs and my mom’s, from right here in Bowling Green. It wiped out neighborhoods and took far too many lives. But to see how many people came together, not just right after to help one another, but how the rebuilding effort continues. Bowling Green has never left those families that have been impacted. The state and I as governor are never going to leave those families either until every home and every life is rebuilt. I’m proud of what this community has done. They’ve just shown love. I am so proud of Bowling Green,” said Governor Beshear.

Instead of seeing this as a tragic time in our community, Beshear reminds people that they can now see it as a testament to the resiliency of their neighbors.

