Kentucky business still temporarily closed 1 year after tornado outbreak

Rian’s Fatted Calf in Bowling Green is still temporarily closed a year after December tornado outbreak.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WXIX) - It has been one year since a tornado outbreak ripped through parts of Kentucky leaving families and businesses devastated. One of those businesses is Rian’s Fatted Calf in Bowling Green.

To this day, the butcher shop is still not open.

FOX19 NOW’s Ethan Emery talked with Steve Bartos, a butcher at Rian’s Fatted Calf, about the delays and stepbacks that are keeping the butcher shop from opening its doors once again.

