BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WXIX) - It has been one year since a tornado outbreak ripped through parts of Kentucky leaving families and businesses devastated. One of those businesses is Rian’s Fatted Calf in Bowling Green.

To this day, the butcher shop is still not open.

FOX19 NOW’s Ethan Emery talked with Steve Bartos, a butcher at Rian’s Fatted Calf, about the delays and stepbacks that are keeping the butcher shop from opening its doors once again.

Kentucky business still temporarily closed 1 year after tornado outbreak

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.