Kentucky officials add construction management scholarship, WKU participating

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials have introduced a construction management scholarship for students to attend any of five state schools.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the scholarship is for students pursuing a four-year construction management degree at Northern Kentucky University, Eastern Kentucky University, Western Kentucky University, Morehead State University or Murray State University.

The scholarships will be worth up to $59,200 each, from $7,200 to $7,600 per semester.

The offering adds to two existing civil engineering scholarship programs.

State transportation officials say up to 30 new scholarships will be awarded for the 2022-2023 school year to prospective and current college students pursuing civil engineering and engineering technology degrees.

