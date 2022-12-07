More Rain For Thursday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Beneficial rain fell earlier in the day, although we are dry under mostly cloudy skies. However, more rain is on the way for Thursday.

Temperatures stay mild

Another system moves in Thursday with more rain and a few rumbles of thunder. Locally heavy rainfall is possible Thursday into Thursday night. Showers move out Friday morning. Temps stay warm through the end of work week.

For the weekend, another system arrives Saturday with showers. The best chance for rain appears to be late Saturday, but its possible some rain could sneak into the region late Saturday morning. Sunday looks dry, as does Monday. Temps will be a bit cooler this weekend before warming back up early next week. Another sot at rain shows up next Tuesday into Wednesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Showers likely, thunder possible. High 57. Low 52. Winds NE at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers early, otherwise partly cloudy. High 61. Low 40. Winds NW at 12 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, a shower is possible in the afternoon. High 52. Low 43. Winds E at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 68

Today’s Low: 60

Normal High: 52

Normal Low: 33

Record High: 70 (1916)

Record Low: 7 (1977)

Today’s Precip: 0.68″

Monthly Precip: 1.04″ (-0.01″)

Yearly Precip: 40.63″ (-6.19″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:46 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 37)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.