Police: 76-year-old man burned, beaten, robbed by caretaker

Misty Pabst is accused of burning, beating, and stealing the car of a 76-year-old man in her...
Misty Pabst is accused of burning, beating, and stealing the car of a 76-year-old man in her care, according to the New Orleans Police Department.(OPSO)
By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Louisiana woman is behind bars after police say she beat and burned a 76-year-old man who was in her care then stole his car, WVUE reports.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the victim’s caretaker, 46-year-old Misty Pabst, beat him with a metal cane, burned him with a cigarette and demanded his car keys.

The incident happened Monday in the 7300 block of West Roadway Street, police say.

The victim reportedly told police he lost consciousness, and when he woke up, his 2016 Kia Soul and cell phone were missing.

Pabst was booked on two counts of armed robbery.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Douglas McNeese was arrested after threatening social media post
BGPD arrest man over threatening social media post towards them, judges
Kaleb Rose
Bowling Green man charged with rape, assault and animal cruelty
Kody Castleberry
Franklin man arrested in hit and run investigation
Barren County road closed due to high water conditions

Latest News

FILE - EPA Administrator Michael Regan stands near the Marathon Petroleum Refinery as he...
‘Unacceptable’: EPA head says of West Virginia water issues
The runoff brings to a close a bitter fight between Raphael Warnock, Georgia's first Black...
Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker
$4M homeless plan among motions approved at City Commission meeting
$4M homeless plan among motions approved at City Commission meeting
Familiar faced sworn in as city commissioners
Familiar faces sworn in as Bowling Green City Commissioners