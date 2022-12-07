This week’s JA People of Action features Amanda Wuest

This week’s JA People of Action features Amanda Wuest, Vice President of Talent Acquisition and Talent Development at Fruit of the Loom, Inc. and Secretary of the Board for Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky. Amanda taught JA to a first grade class at Briarwood Elementary. The first grade curriculum is called JA Our Families and explains how family members’ jobs and businesses contribute to the well-being of the family and of the community. The program introduces the concept of needs and wants and explores the ways families plan for and acquire goods and services. Students analyze their own skills to determine ways they can support their families. Amanda’s favorite part of JA is “when I see one of the students in the community and they remember me as their Junior Achievement teacher!” She also said, “Junior Achievement enables volunteers to share their professional experience while inspiring students to think about work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

