VIDEO: Well-known Comedian Joe Gatto’s ‘Night of Comedy’ coming to SkyPAC Feb. 4

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Well-known comedian, actor, and producer Joe Gatto will be hosting a ‘Night of Comedy’ at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center in Bowling green on February 4th, 2023.

He is best know for the TV show “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index”. Gatto is also one of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe which has had sold-out shows in several areas across the world including Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 area in London.

For more information and tickets visit, theskypac.com.

