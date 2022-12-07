VIDEO: Well-known Comedian Joe Gatto’s ‘Night of Comedy’ coming to SkyPAC Feb. 4

A man who has made us laugh a man who was even given secondhand embarrassment at some times in his hit show Impractical Jokers.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Well-known comedian, actor, and producer Joe Gatto will be hosting a ‘Night of Comedy’ at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center in Bowling green on February 4th, 2023.

He is best know for the TV show “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index”. Gatto is also one of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe which has had sold-out shows in several areas across the world including Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 area in London.

For more information and tickets visit, theskypac.com.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Kaleb Rose
Bowling Green man charged with rape, assault and animal cruelty
Douglas McNeese was arrested after threatening social media post
BGPD arrest man over threatening social media post towards them, judges
Barren County road closed due to high water conditions
A Bowling Green man won $70,000 playing the Kentucky 5.
Bowling Green man wins $70K playing Kentucky 5

Latest News

Joe Gatto coming to SkyPAC Feb 4th
Joe Gatto coming to SkyPAC Feb 4th
Kentucky officials add construction management scholarship, WKU participating
$4M homeless plan among motions approved at City Commission meeting
$4M homeless plan among motions approved at City Commission meeting
Familiar faced sworn in as city commissioners
Familiar faces sworn in as Bowling Green City Commissioners