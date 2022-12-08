2 firefighters among 3 dead in Pennsylvania house fire

The coroner confirmed that another person, who was not a firefighter, was also pronounced dead...
The coroner confirmed that another person, who was not a firefighter, was also pronounced dead at the scene.(WFMZ, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:58 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CNN) – Three people are dead in Pennsylvania after a house caught on fire.

Two of them were firefighters who died after being called to the scene in West Penn Township, near Tamaqua.

The coroner confirmed that another person, who was not a firefighter, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the deceased and an official cause of death have not been released.

It’s unclear what started the fire.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Kaleb Rose
Bowling Green man charged with rape, assault and animal cruelty
Douglas McNeese was arrested after threatening social media post
BGPD arrest man over threatening social media post towards them, judges

Latest News

Warren County Sheriff's Office released audio of the threat to shoot anyone protesting at the...
Crime Stoppers: Death threats against Emmett Till protesters
Jayveyon Burley, 22, was charged with one count each of murder and assault on a child causing...
Father charged after daughter, 1, found dead in California river
Officials have opened an investigation to determine whether a Monroe County K9, Max, attacked a...
K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says
Light vigil to be held Dec. 11 for tornado anniversary
Light vigil to be held Dec. 11 for tornado anniversary