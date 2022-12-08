BGISD, WCPS address potential threats made against area high schools

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:29 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Independent School District and Warren County Public Schools officials are addressing a threat made to the two systems and other systems in the area.

On the BGISD website, a message from Principal Kyle McGraw appears on the homepage addressing a “concerning message” that was posted to a Lexington-based website Wednesday night.

The letter says that Superintendent Gary Fields received notice of the potential threat that includes staff and students of three area high schools: Bowling Green High School, Warren Central High School and Allen County-Scottsville High School.

Threats were also made again Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul.

The letter says there is no specific date or time for the threat.

The Bowling Green Police Department is working with the FBI to determine the origin of the message, according to the BGISD letter.

A similar letter from WCPS Superintendent Rob Clayton was also sent out.

“Whether verbal, non-verbal or on social media, we take every report or potential threat seriously,” Clayton wrote in the letter.

Clayton also wrote that starting Thursday, the system will have additional law enforcement patrols at Warren Central High School and Warren Elementary due to the close proximity.

McGraw said additional patrol will also be at the BGISD system schools as well.

Law enforcement has not yet returned comment about the threats made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kentucky Safe School Tipline at 866-393-6659.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

