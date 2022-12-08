BGMU reporting outage affecting close to 800 customers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities is reporting a current outage to around 800 of their customers.

BGMU says they have lost a circuit out of their 5HI Substation.

As of 8:15 am, approximately 800 customers are without power in the downtown area including the Bowling Green Ballpark, Chestnut Street, College Street and 3rd -12th Streets.

Crews are working to repair the issues.

