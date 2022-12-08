BGMU reporting outage affecting close to 800 customers

BGMU currently has approximately 800 customers without power out in the downtown area.
BGMU currently has approximately 800 customers without power out in the downtown area.(BGMU)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities is reporting a current outage to around 800 of their customers.

BGMU says they have lost a circuit out of their 5HI Substation.

As of 8:15 am, approximately 800 customers are without power in the downtown area including the Bowling Green Ballpark, Chestnut Street, College Street and 3rd -12th Streets.

Crews are working to repair the issues.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Las Vegas police said a woman shot and killed a man who attempted to carjack her.
Woman shoots, kills alleged carjacking suspect with his own gun, police say
The Kraft Heinz Company is recalling about 2,400 pounds of its ready-to-eat Oscar Mayer Ham and...
Kraft Heinz recalls ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products
Police respond.
BGISD, WCPS, Allen Co. officials address potential threats made against high schools

Latest News

KYTC to hold public meeting for 31-W project
KYTC to hold public meeting about 31-W project
Police presence increased at some schools, Allen Co. classes cancelled.
Local school officials respond to potential threats made
American Red Cross of SOKY is 2021, 2022 Holiday Bash check recipient
American Red Cross of SOKY is 2021, 2022 Holiday Bash check recipient
Police respond.
BGISD, WCPS, Allen Co. officials address potential threats made against high schools