BGMU reporting outage affecting close to 800 customers
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities is reporting a current outage to around 800 of their customers.
BGMU says they have lost a circuit out of their 5HI Substation.
As of 8:15 am, approximately 800 customers are without power in the downtown area including the Bowling Green Ballpark, Chestnut Street, College Street and 3rd -12th Streets.
Crews are working to repair the issues.
Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.