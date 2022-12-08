Bowling Green-Warren County Disaster Recovery host events to commemorate December tornadoes

There will be events from Dec. 10 - 11
The Light the Path event will be held on Dec. 11 at 6:11 p.m. to remember the 17 lives lost...
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green-Warren County Disaster Recovery has just announced activities to observe the one-year anniversary of the December tornadoes.

The first event is Operation Appreciation: Day of Giving. hosted by Dish Network and Circle Plus. It will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Preston Miller Park.

People will be able to stop by and create their own personalized preparedness kit while supplies last at no cost to attendees.

On Sunday, Dec. 11 there will be a community-wide light vigil along and near the tornado paths. People are invited to gather together with candles, luminary bags, spotlights, bucket lights, etc., and direct white light skyward.

This will begin at 6:11 p.m. for a duration of at least 17 minutes. This start time is approximately one year and 17 hours from the time the tornado started its trek across Warren County. A limited number of luminary bag kits will be distributed at the Day of Giving event at Preston Miller Park on Dec. 10.

For more information, click here.

