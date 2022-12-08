Crime Stoppers: Death threats against Emmett Till protesters

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say in the late evening hours of December 2, 2022, two licensed amateur radio operators of Warren County alerted police to a message they heard on their radio system. The message was directed toward the protesters taking part in the Justice for Emmett Till Rally on Saturday December 3, 2022.

Here is what is said: “Warning Warning Warning. This is a patriot alert for Bowling Green Kentucky. There will be a mass shooting on December 3rd at the justice for Emmett Till rally in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The shooter will target anyone who attends this rally. The shooter will stop black lives matter and other anti-white filth from harassing an innocent dying old lady Carolyn Bryant. We will not tolerate this anti-white activism in Kentucky. If you go to the justice for Emmett Till rally you will be shot and killed. If you help or support the justice for Emmett Till rally in any way, we will identify you using any and all means and some day in the near future, we will come to your home and kill you.”

If you know anything about this threat, or the person who made it, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

