Man wanted for shooting at Warren-Logan County line captured

Warren County Sheriff's Office looking for Thomas Price in connection to shooting.
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has captured Thomas Price for a shooting near the Warren-Logan County line that left one person injured.

In a Facebook post by WCSO, investigations over the last nine days led deputies to a residence, where Price was exiting the front porch.

After he saw the deputies, he fled on foot through the home and out the back door, running through the yard and jumping neighboring fences. He was eventually captured and detained without further incident.

Thomas Price was arrested and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

He was charged with 1st Degree Assault, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, 1st Degree Fleeing or Evading Police (on foot), 2nd Offense Possession of Synthetic Drugs, 1st Degree (Methamphetamine) Possession of a Controlled Substance and Resisting Arrest.

Price was also served two outstanding warrants.

