Officials: 12-year-old falsely reported active shooter at middle school

12-year-old charged for fake active shooter report at Holly Shelter Middle School
By WECT Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Police in North Carolina have charged a 12-year-old student Wednesday for falsely reporting an active shooter at his middle school.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the boy called 911 shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday to report an active shooter at Holly Shelter Middle School in Wilmington.

Officers responded to the school and said they found no evidence of an active shooter after clearing the campus.

The sheriff’s office confirmed to WECT that the boy is a student at Holly Shelter Middle School.

He was charged with false report concerning mass violence on education property.

The New Hanover sheriff said he was thankful there was no actual threat, but false reports will not be tolerated by authorities.

