Widely scattered showers for the morning commute!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - More showers and a few rumbles of thunder are expected today. Locally heavy rainfall is possible.

Isolated showers could linger through the very early parts of Friday. Temps stay warm through the end of work week. For the weekend, another system arrives Saturday with showers. The best chance for rain appears to be late Saturday, but its possible some rain could sneak into the region late Saturday morning. Sunday looks dry, as does Monday. Temps will be a bit cooler this weekend before warming back up early next week. Another sot at rain shows up next Tuesday into Wednesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Showers likely, thunder possible. High 57. Low 52. Winds NE at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers early, otherwise partly cloudy. High 61. Low 40. Winds NW at 12 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, a shower is possible in the afternoon. High 52. Low 43. Winds E at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 33

Record High Today: 76 (1894)

Record Low Today: 2 (1882)

Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.

Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.68″

So Far This Month: 1.04″ (-0.01″)

So Far This Year: 40.63″ (-6.19″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

