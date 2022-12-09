Advanced Auto Parts re-opens after it was demolished by December tornado

Before and after of the Advanced Auto Parts store from December 2021 to December 2022
Before and after of the Advanced Auto Parts store from December 2021 to December 2022(Lindsey Jenkins)
By Lindsey Jenkins
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The December 2021 tornado not only took out homes in Bowling Green but businesses as well.

One thing it didn’t take was the strength of the people behind those buildings and the courage to rebuild what was lost. That’s exactly what Advanced Auto Parts did.

The business was planted on Russellville Road for nearly twenty years when the tornado brought it to the ground.

“When all the alarms went off at one o’clock or so, we knew something bad was happening, and we turned on WBKO and when they went off the air we knew that there was a bad tornado coming towards this neighborhood. It was a scary thought wondering what our future held, but today it just proves that we did what we had to do,” said Kyle Gerkins, Advanced Auto Parts general manager.

Although the devastation that occurred will not be forgotten, Gerkins is happy to be back up and running in the same location with five of his original staff.

Almost a year later, the shop is back, better, and bigger than ever.

Gerkins said that they are looking forward to their official grand re-opening and ribbon-cutting next Wednesday, Dec.14 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
BGISD, WCPS, Allen Co. officials address potential threats made against high schools
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The Kraft Heinz Company is recalling about 2,400 pounds of its ready-to-eat Oscar Mayer Ham and...
Kraft Heinz recalls ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products
The coroner confirmed that another person, who was not a firefighter, was also pronounced dead...
Police: 2 firefighters die in house fire; body found outside

Latest News

"Light the Path" light vigil to honor lives lost during 2021 December tornadoes
"Light the Path" light vigil to honor lives lost during 2021 December tornadoes
Warren Co. Sheriff arrests man for shooting near Warren-Logan County line
Warren Co. Sheriff arrests man for shooting near Warren-Logan County line
Light the Path vigil set for Sunday at 6:11p.m.
“Light the Path” vigil to honor lives lost during the December 2021 tornadoes
Bowling Green High School, Warren Central High School, and Allen County-Scottsville High School...
Graphic contents revealed in threat to area schools, senators