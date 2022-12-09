Advanced Auto Parts re-opens after it was demolished by December tornado

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The December 2021 tornado not only took out homes in Bowling Green but businesses as well.

One thing it didn’t take was the strength of the people behind those buildings and the courage to rebuild what was lost. That’s exactly what Advanced Auto Parts did.

The business was planted on Russellville Road for nearly twenty years when the tornado brought it to the ground.

“When all the alarms went off at one o’clock or so, we knew something bad was happening, and we turned on WBKO and when they went off the air we knew that there was a bad tornado coming towards this neighborhood. It was a scary thought wondering what our future held, but today it just proves that we did what we had to do,” said Kyle Gerkins, Advanced Auto Parts general manager.

Although the devastation that occurred will not be forgotten, Gerkins is happy to be back up and running in the same location with five of his original staff.

Almost a year later, the shop is back, better, and bigger than ever.

Gerkins said that they are looking forward to their official grand re-opening and ribbon-cutting next Wednesday, Dec.14 at 10 a.m.

