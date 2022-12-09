Kentucky State Police holds annual ‘Shop with a Trooper’ event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christmas came early for some kids in Bowling Green, when Kentucky State Police held their annual “Shop with a Trooper” at Meijer.

The program allows troopers to take kids who may otherwise not have gifts on Christmas morning, as well as children who may have been victims or witnesses to crimes throughout the year, shopping.

Children are able to pick out clothing, shoes, winter gear, and of course, a few toys for under the tree.

“It’s a privilege for us to be able to give back to the communities because we work in these communities, we live in these communities, we’re a part of these communities, and we’re extremely proud to be,” said Kentucky State Police Public Affairs Officer Daniel Priddy. “It’s a great opportunity for us to give back a little bit this time of year, especially with so many families in need.”

Priddy added that programs like “Shop with a Trooper” wouldn’t be possible without the help of sponsors and local donations.

Those looking to donate to “Shop with a Trooper” are asked to visit the Bowling Green Kentucky State Police Post at 3119 Nashville road.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.