Mainly dry Friday, MORE rain Saturday!

Mild readings continue for awhile
Mild readings to continue for awhile
Mild readings to continue for awhile(WBKO)
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 5 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We were greeted to another round of showers Thursday morning which broke up during the afternoon. We’ll be between systems Friday before yet ANOTHER rain-maker arrives Saturday.

Christmas parades may be marred by rain Saturday

Clouds hang tight into much of Friday, although we may work in a little sunshine before the day is out. Another in a series of systems arrives Saturday with rain a good bet. The timing of the moisture’s onset is key; it could be very close to start time for the Bowling Green Christmas parade. Wet weather is likely to persist well into Saturday evening. At this time, Sunday looks dry with seasonable readings.

Looking into next week, Monday appears dry before Monday before another shot for rain late Tuesday into Wednesday. We’ll catch a brief warmup before a cooling trend late next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Clouds with some sun. A stray shower. High 59. Low 43. Winds E at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain developing. High 55. Low 43. Winds SE at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. High 54. Low 35. Winds N at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 56

Today’s Low: 52

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 33

Record High: 76 (1894)

Record Low: 2 (1882)

Today’s Precip: 0.43″

Monthly Precip: 1.47″ (+0.27″)

Yearly Precip: 40.63″ (-5.91″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 17)

