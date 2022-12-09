Mother, boyfriend plead guilty to sex charges involving young child

Trevor Donald Collins and Jessica R. Odell
Trevor Donald Collins and Jessica R. Odell(WKYT)
By Dakota Makres and WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Two people pleaded guilty to sex charges involving a young child in Laurel County.

28-year-old Jessica O’Dell and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Donald Collins, were charged back in February 2021.

Investigators say the two had sex with a child.

Collins pleaded guilty to rape and sodomy charges. O’Dell pleaded guilty to two counts of sodomy.

Both face a recommended 30-year sentence.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

