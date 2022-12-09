Next round of rain arrives Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Low clouds proved to be pesky Friday, producing some patchy drizzle at times. Clouds linger into Saturday with more showers coming as a new system arrives.

Mild temps through mid-week

Another wave of low pressure rides into the region Saturday. Look for light rain to break out late morning, with showers likely into the afternoon and early evening. If we see any rain for the BG Parade Sat morning, it will be very light with the more significant rain increasing as we move toward Midday. Highs will reach the low 50s. Sunday will be the nicer of the two weekend days, with some sunshine in the offing! Highs will be in the mid 50s to close out the weekend.

Next week starts dry before a system arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with rain and a chance for thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall is possible with this system. We’re mild through Wednesday before MUCH colder air pours into the region Thursday into Friday!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain developing. High 52. Low 43. Winds W at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. High 54. Low 35. Winds N at 7 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 53. Low 37. Winds SE at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 57

Today’s Low: 51

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 33

Record High: 71 (1952)

Record Low: -10 (1917)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.47″ (+0.11″)

Yearly Precip: 41.06″ (-6.07″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:48 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 12)

