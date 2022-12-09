BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Friday! Some will see areas of patchy fog early this morning, so that may be something to watch out for in the morning commute.

Patchy fog early, then cloudy and mild later

Otherwise, expect clouds to stick around for much of the day with highs in the upper 50s later. Another in a series of systems arrives Saturday with rain a good bet. The timing of the moisture’s onset is key; it could be very close to start time for the Bowling Green Christmas parade. Wet weather is likely to persist well into Saturday evening. At this time, Sunday looks dry with seasonable readings.

Looking into next week, Monday appears dry before Monday before another shot for rain late Tuesday into Wednesday. We’ll catch a brief warmup before a cooling trend late next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Clouds with some sun. A stray shower. High 59. Low 43. Winds E at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain developing. High 55. Low 43. Winds SE at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. High 54. Low 35. Winds N at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 33

Record High Today: 76 (1894)

Record Low Today: 2 (1882)

Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.

Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.68″

So Far This Month: 1.04″ (-0.01″)

So Far This Year: 40.63″ (-6.19″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.