BGFD respond to fire at local shopping center

Officials say they received multiple calls of a possible structure fire at Sugar Maple Square on Highway 185.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a fire at a shopping center on Dec. 8.

The callers and Warren County Sheriff deputies said there was heavy fire coming from the roof near the corner of the shopping center.

Crews arrived on scene and extinguished the fire.

Officials say additional crews cleared the structure of any extension of the fire.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

