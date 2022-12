BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Check out the highlights from the first Courtside of the 2022-2023 high school basketball season.

Girls’ Scores

Barren County vs Warren East - Girls

Final

Barren County 35

Warren East 29

Courtside 12-9-22: Lady Wildcats vs Lady Patriots

Final

Franklin-Simpson 62

Allen County-Scottsville 45

Courtside 12/09/2022: Logan County vs. Warren Central

Final

Logan County 54

Warren Central 37

Courtside 12/09/2022: Webster County vs. Greenwood

Final

Webster County 56

Greenwood 57

Boys’ Scores

Barren County vs Warren East- Boys

Final

Barren County 72

Warren East 63

Courtside 12-9-22: Wildcats vs Patriots

Final

Franklin-Simpson 76

Allen County-Scottsville 49

