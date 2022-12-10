Free emergency kits and luminary lights to be given out to community members

Saturday, Dec. 10 at Preston Miller Park 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
During Operation Appreciation Day of Giving, people will be receiving free disaster preparedness kits to feel safer in the event of an emergency.
By Lindsey Jenkins
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BG Strong and Dish Network have teamed up to give out emergency preparedness kits valued at $75, for free.

In recognition of the one-year anniversary of the tornados, the team will be hosting an Operation Appreciation Day of Giving on Saturday at Preston S. Miller Park.

By giving away free kits, Bowling Green families will be given the opportunity to feel safer in the event of an actual emergency.

“We’ve already had our run with unseasonable weather, and I think because we are leading up to the anniversary of this event that people are more concerned, and so, hopefully just having some of these items, having them at home, will give them a little bit a peace of mind that they’re more prepared than they were before,” said Karen Foley, Bowling Green neighborhood services coordinator.

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., any and all are invited to put together their own personalized preparedness kits, which are recommended by the American Red Cross while supplies last.

Our local American Red Cross and Bowling Green-Warren County Disaster Recovery will also be attending the event to share resource information with the community.

“Maybe if you have it we won’t actually need it. You know? But, it’s just a little way of getting a little bit of something back into the hands of our community to be prepared. Hopefully, we won’t need them at all,” said Foley.

Luminary bag kits for the light vigil, “Light the Path” the following day, will also be handed out.

For more information about Bowling Green-Warren County Disaster Recovery and the resources they have to offer, you can visit their website here.

