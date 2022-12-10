Gov. Beshear speaks in Dawson Springs on the 1-year anniversary of Dec. 10 tornado

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear was in Dawson Springs on Saturday reflecting on the one-year anniversary of the tornado that struck Kentucky on Dec. 10, 2021.

The governor was joined by First Lady Brittany Beshear not only to dedicate a home for Habitat for Humanity, but to remember those who lost their lives in the storm, and how far the community has come.

Beshear also announced that Team Kentucky will be giving out 10,000 checks with a $1,000 balance to those who filed an insurance claim or received FEMA aid.

Beshear says he’s committed to building back the western Kentucky region for as long as he’s the governor.

“Every day I am governor, we are going to be working right here in Dawson Springs to get this community built,” he said. “And Mayfield, and Bremen, and every other one that’s been hit. This is one of the most important jobs that I have as governor, and this one is really really personal to me.”

Habitat for Humanity announced its goal to build 50 homes over the next three years in the Pennyrile chapter.

Our team reflected on the tornado with its aftermath and the effects it’s had on people’s lives in our “Rise Up” special Friday.

