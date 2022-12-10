Logan County man killed in Warren County wreck

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Curtis Ashby of Logan County was killed in a car wreck early Friday morning.

Deputies say Ashby called 911 around 4:00 a.m. to say he’d been in a collision in the 5,000 block of Browning Road, and hurt his shoulder and chest. He told officers he lost control of his vehicle, which went into a ditch, then down an embankment, landing on its side against a tree.

Fire and EMS personnel took Ashby to the Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.