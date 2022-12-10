Sen. Rand Paul reacts to shooting threat against him, three local schools, and Sen. Mitch McConnell

The threat not only targeted three area schools, but also Senators Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell and former President Donald Trump.
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many parents of students from Bowling Green Independent Schools and Warren County Public Schools were angered by the decision of school officials to not cancel school yesterday amidst a shooting threat.

BGISD, WCPS, Allen Co. officials address potential threats made against high schools

Graphic contents revealed in threat to area schools, senators

However, Sen. Rand Paul, who was also targeted in the threat, said it is important to trust the judgment of local school officials and local law enforcement.

“I do not want to be here mourning the loss of kids,” said Paul.

“My three kids went to school here in town and I can understand from a parent, but I am not going to condemn the school officials or second guess them. It is a tough job. I am alarmed by it. It does sound like a very specific threat, but also there are other possibilities. We hope it is not someone that is going to try to carry something like this out.”

The threat appears to not only target three local high schools in Southcentral Kentucky, but conservative leaders like Paul, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and former President Donald Trump.

Paul said that violence is never the answer to disagreements between the Democrat and Republican parties.

“I think the message is to realize that our political differences are not as much as we think. Think of our differences versus living in a country that has no discourse, and no freedom of speech,” said Paul.

“I think if people could be less angry at each other, it would help. I do not know if it would solve all of the criminal problems though because I think sometimes criminal problems are not necessarily political differences. You know, to make a threat, you are either mentally ill or criminally ill in some way.”

Paul also emphasized that anyone with information regarding the threat is asked to call the Kentucky Safe School Tipline at (866) 393-6659.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green High School, Warren Central High School, and Allen County-Scottsville High School...
Graphic contents revealed in threat to area schools, senators
Police respond.
BGISD, WCPS, Allen Co. officials address potential threats made against high schools
The coroner confirmed that another person, who was not a firefighter, was also pronounced dead...
Police: 2 firefighters die in house fire; body found outside
Tail wagging, Gunner was so excited to see his handler he jumped into his arms for a big hug.
Heartfelt reunion: Missing K-9 bloodhound reunited with its handler
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday

Latest News

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Logan County man killed in Warren County wreck
WKU 2022 fall commencement ceremony.
WKU hosts their Fall 2022 Commencement Recognition Ceremony
BG Strong and Dish have teamed up to give out roughly 500 kits valued out $75-each.
Free emergency kits and luminary lights to be given out to community members
In honor of her father who passed away from kidney disease, Kristin Cartwright donated her...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Kristin Cartwright