WKU hosts their Fall 2022 Commencement Recognition Ceremony

WKU held a commencement ceremony for its Fall 2022 graduates in Diddle Arena. Congratulations to all graduates and good luck for your future endeavors.
By Lindsey Jenkins
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Friday, Dec. 9 Western Kentucky University hosted its Fall Commencement Recognition Ceremony for the Fall 2022 graduates.

Fellow graduates and their families packed E. A Diddle Arena to celebrate their achievements.

Beginning this morning the Potter College of Arts & Letters and the College of Education and Behavioral Sciences held their commencement ceremony.

This was soon followed by the Ogden College of Science & Engineering and the Gordon Ford College of Business.

Mariah Burnett who earned her Bachelor of Science and Savannah Payne who earned her Bachelor of Science and Biology mentioned they were most nervous about tripping and glad that final exams were over.

“I think we’ve all had our struggles throughout, but I mean, everybody has done great, and we’re done,” said Burnett.

This afternoon, the College of Health and Human Services graduates participated in their commencement ceremony as well.

As advice for future graduating students, the two said, “Never give up! You can do it.”

Congratulations to the Fall 2022 graduates and best of luck to you and your future endeavors!

