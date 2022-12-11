Bowling Green’s Christmas parade goes off without a hitch just one week later than originally planned

2022 BG Christmas Parade
2022 BG Christmas Parade(Lindsey Jenkins)
By Lindsey Jenkins
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -After a week of delay, the annual Bowling Green Christmas parade went off without a hitch.

This morning, locals businesses and organizations took to the streets with decorated floats, cars, buses, and you name it to kick off the Christmas season.

For exactly a mile, parade participants marched, drove or rode around Fountain Square Park which was right in the heart of it all.

Bowling Green families gathered along the sidewalks to see their favorite floats pass by and enjoy in the fun of it all.

”We love seeing people come out. We’ve got local businesses supporting our community. You know, people are throwing out candy getting in the holiday spirit. It’s just a great feeling,” said Angie Doss, a mother and parade goer.

“And our son’s in the parade this year, so that’s awesome. He’s with kids on the block,” replied, father and parade goer, John Doss.

This year marks the 30th year in a row local Mary John Carmon has been chairman of the Christmas parade.

She said that each year gets better and better- especially since when she began working the event- the parade was mainly run by cars.

Even though it took place a week later than originally planned, the chairman said that no matter what, they were going to bring the Christmas spirit to Bowling Green.

“We’re so excited to be here. We’re glad that it wasn’t cancelled permanently because we come every year. We enjoy seeing all the festivities and we like to go to all the shops around the square afterwards. So we are a very active family when we come to the square and go visit all the shops and see all the floats,” said father of the Kahle family.

Carmon said that she is so grateful everyone attending and participating was flexible to the new schedule.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

