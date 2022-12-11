Dish Network and “BGWC Disaster Recovery” give out free emergency disaster recovery kits for 'operation appreciation: give back'

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -For Dish Network’s operation appreciation day of giving, they wanted to highlight the resilience of Bowling Green community members, just a day shy of one year since the devastating December tornado hit Bowling Green.

“This is a part of Dish’s small town operation appreciation, so we have been working with the city of Bowling Green over the past couple of months to identify areas in which we will be able to support,” said Tory Woods, senior lead of Dish Cares.

Bowling Green-Warren Co. Disaster Recovery, Dish, American Red Cross, and other volunteers joined together at Preston Miller Park to give out 500 free emergency disaster relief kits.

“We want to make sure to honor those communities that were impacted by the disaster last year and make sure that we provide those resources for them to be prepared for future impacts and events,” said Woods.

Each kit has items such as a weather radio, hygiene products, first aid supplies, a flashlight and more, and the unique part was that the community members themselves were able to pick which items they wanted to include in their kit and others they chose to leave out.

“One of the main things that we wanted to include in these kits were the hand crank or battery powered radios that have access to the local weather channel and to the radio. Many of them also have a flashlight included with them and they’re solar powered, so that is something to help them stay connected because it’s Dish’s mission to connect people and things, and to make sure that our communities stay connected,” said Woods.

These kits are meant to be used in an emergency situation where you would need to grab and go.

“So we know that the storm came very quickly and unfortunately many disasters do, so this is a bag that they can take and grab with them and get to a safe space,” said Woods.

The organizations agreed that community members could use the kits as a safety precaution- in the event of any sudden, unforseen, natural disaster.

“We wanted to make sure we left the community with something, such as these emergency preparedness kits, as well as the free concert that we’re hosting on Tuesday.”

They are also planning to host a free concert featuring Lauren Alaina on Tuesday to benefit the Bowling Green community and it’s continued recovery efforts.

At the event today they were also handing out luminary lights for the “Light the Path” vigil on Sunday to commemorate and honor the lives lost during the December 2021 tornados.

If you were unable to pick up a light at the event today, you can still participate.

At 6:11p.m. community members will power their bright lights on- whether that be a flashlight, candle, or cell phone flashlight - for 17 minutes to remember the 17 community members who lost their lives during the tornados.

