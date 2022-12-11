Dry skies and sunshine headed our way!

Tracking rain towards the middle of next week.
By Cassie Campbell
Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday morning there could areas with patchy fog, temperatures will start off in the upper-40s. Those skies will gradually become clear as the day progresses finally bringing us some much needed sunshine Sunday afternoon into Monday! We are tracking some rain though mid-week.

Mild temperatures and partly sunny skies to end our weekend!
Monday will be pleasant with temperatures in the lower 50s and mostly sunny skies. Tuesday will start of with mostly clear skies but those clouds are going to slowly move into our area in the evening. Tuesday evening there is a chance for showers overnight into Wednesday. Wednesday is shaping up to be our rain maker next week. Expect scattered showers with some of them bringing heavy downpours at times. After Wednesday, our next cold front moves through bringing more Winter like temperatures into the weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. High 54. Low 35. Winds N at 7 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 53. Low 34. Winds NE at 6 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for PM showers. High 59. Low 48. Winds SE at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 52

Today’s Low: 45

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 32

Record High: 74 (1971)

Record Low: -7 (1917)

Today’s Precip: 0.06″

Monthly Precip: 1.53″ (0.02″)

Yearly Precip: 41.12″ (-6.16″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:49 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 40)

