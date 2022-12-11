Juvenile arrested after school threat investigation in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department says they arrested a juvenile after they were accused of making a threat against Glasgow Independent Schools.

Police responded to a complaint of a school threat after they were made aware of the allegations on social media.

Police say a juvenile had posted a threat on SnapChat to, “shoot up students at school or at a ballgame and I hate Glasgow Schools.”

After investigation, Officers were able to locate the juvenile that made the threats and they were charged with Terroristic Threatening 2nd Degree.

The Glasgow Police Department says that they have been working with the Glasgow School System to ensure the safety of all students and at no time was any student in immediate danger.

“The Glasgow Police Department and Glasgow School System take all threats serious and work diligently together to keep all students safe,” police said in a press release.

