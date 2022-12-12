BG community gathers to “Light the Path” on tornado anniversary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was approximately 1:00 a.m. December 11, 2021, when a storm system entered Warren County.

Just 20 minutes later, multiple tornadoes began rampaging through Bowling Green.

“Coming upstairs from our basement, it took us a while to come upstairs, the sounds, the noises, everything, we just were unsure what to expect when we got upstairs. And that was terrifying,” said community member Magen Siegrist.

A year later, the Bowling Green community gathered for the “Light the Path” vigil, to honor the 17 people who lost their lives during the tornadoes and pay tribute to those still trying to rebuild.

“I had tears, it was so nice to look around,” said City Commissioner Melinda Hill. “This is a busy time of year and to know that people took time out of their crazy schedules to stop, completely stop, and remember what happened last year, was heartwarming.”

Community members gathered at sites where the tornado caused the most damage, to “Light the Path”; including the National Corvette Museum, Russellville Road, and the Bypass.

“It’s a tragedy when storms happen and we like to ignore that they happen when they’re away from home, but when they actually hit in the heart of our town, it’s heartbreaking to see,” Siegrist said.

The vigil started one year and 17 hours after the first tornado touched down in Warren County and lasted for 17 minutes, wherein folks shone lights to the sky, lining the tornadoes’ paths.

“I hope people are proud of our city and our community, of us coming together and the work that has been done,” Hill said. “There’s still a lot of work to be done, but we’ve come a long way. I look forward to when everything is back in place.”

A touching way to remember, reflect, resolve, and keep BG strong.

“I’m thankful to come here and to see that there are other people who are passionate about our community and are passionate about being here and remembering those that we lost,” Siegrist said.

For more information on tornado relief efforts, visit the Bowling Green Warren County Disaster Recovery website.

