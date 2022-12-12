Bowling Green tornado survivors still trying to recover 1 year later

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The devastating December 11, 2021 tornado that attacked Bowling Green under cover of darkness left thousands of residents homeless. Just hours after the storm hit, we interviewed two people who survived. Twelve months later, we went back to the Magnolia and Nutwood areas to see how their recovery is going, and how they’re handling what they’ve been through.

Jeff Sweeney shot video of the storm just before the tornado slammed into his neighborhood. He got inside his home just before the twister hit and rode out the storm in his hallway.

“And when I opened my front door Saturday morning,” Jeff told me, “it could have knocked me down with a feather. It’s just total devastation.” That included losing half his roof, and his entire carport. And unfortunately, not much has changed in the year since the tornado.

“Even though I was able to file an insurance claim on December 11th, as you can see behind us, my house is still far from finished, said Jeff. “And to further complicate the matter, besides the strangeness of spending a year in a motel, I’m runnin’ out of insurance money to stay there, so in January I’m gonna be in a tough spot.”

Sweeney says the delays have been frustrating, as his insurance company, the contractor, and the bankers have gone back and forth in meeting after meeting, and all that’s been done is replacing half his roof, and that was only after rain caused mold and mildew to build up inside his home.

“It’s barely been touched, Sweeney said. “The interior’s gutted, the floors and ceilings out. There’s no drywall. It’s a shell with a roof on it right now. I applied for FEMA right off the bat. And I was offered an SBA loan that I don’t have the means to repay. And that was the end of that. So basically, I’ve relied on the kindness of friends and strangers who donated to a GoFundMe that a young lady was kind enough to set up for me, an old friend that I honestly hadn’t seen in 30 years, but she was a lifesaver, because that’s what’s kept me afloat this year.”

But time could be running out for Jeff. He says his insurance money to stay in the motel runs out at the end of the year. Says Jeff, “I’ve lived here for almost 45 years, and know a lot of people, and if worse comes to worse, I’ll go to west Kentucky and stay in my mother’s house and commute during the construction job.”

Just half a block away, Jennifer Gammon’s home was being ripped apart while she was at work, and her daughter and grandson were home alone. Jennifer called repeatedly, but no answer, until her daughter called her back.

“And she was like, ‘Mom, it’s too late,’ Jennifer told me. “She said ‘We’ve lost the home.’ And then I can hear the fear in her voice bein’ that she was serious. And she was like, ‘No, mama, we’re actually, we’re trapped down in the basement. And I was like, you know, in mom mode, and I left work and I came home to try to be with them to see if everything was okay.”

And it was. First responders and relatives had gotten Jennifer’s daughter and grandson safely out of the basement. But if that wasn’t stressful enough, just minutes after the twister hit, Jennifer and her neighbors had to run off two men who were looting Jennifer’s home.

Jennifer rented the house she was living in, so she didn’t have the hassle or expense of rebuilding her home, and she found an apartment to rent pretty quickly, compared to other tornado survivors. “It took me about three weeks,” she said. “I had a place to live, thanks to some people that knew me helped me. And then, as far as what I could get out of my home wasn’t a whole lot of much of anything.”

But that apartment is almost $500 more a month than Jennifer was paying to rent the house. And with inflation this year, replacing everything she lost in the storm has crippled her finances.

Despite the trials both Jennifer and Jeff have gone through, they are both grateful for the help they have received. “It is a struggle, you know, paying out more money, you know, and going through your savings trying to get furniture and different things like that,” said Jennifer, “but you know, the community has shown so much love, and for that I’m very grateful and for the churches.”

So it’s been an entire year And Jeff Sweeney is still waiting for his bank and his contractor to approve the documents he needs to rebuild his home. And Jennifer Gammon is still struggling to pay rent and buy necessities as prices have continued to climb.

It’s been a year of frustration, confusion and heartache, and these are just two of the thousands of hardships being faced by the people whose lives were turned upside down by the December 11, 2021 tornadoes.

