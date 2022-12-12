Chick-fil-A announces new Bowling Green restaurant, opening Dec. 15

By Allie Hennard
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will begin serving the Bowling Green community on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Andy Robinson as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Nashville Rd at Campbell Lane.

Located at 667 N Campbell Road, Chick-fil-A Nashville Rd at Campbell Lane will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Guests of Chick-fil-A Nashville Rd at Campbell Lane can place an order for pickup, dine-in or on the Chick-fil-A® App or online. When joining the Chick-fil-A One® tiered membership program, guests receive points on every qualifying purchase, which can be used to redeem available rewards. Visit chick-fil-a.com/delivery to view delivery options in your area.

The Nashville Rd at Campbell Lane restaurant joins three other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the wider Bowling Green market.

