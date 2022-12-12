A dry and mild start to the week!

Rain is slowly moving towards the area.
By Cassie Campbell
Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dry conditions remain into Monday morning along with areas of patchy fog. Monday will be filled with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-50s. Tuesday will start off dry with mostly cloudy skies before our next round of rain moves in late Tuesday evening.

Rain is slowly headed our way.(WBKO)

Overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning is when those showers start to amplify. Wednesday, expect widespread showers throughout the day with temperatures near 60. Winds will be breezy as our next cold front pushes into our region Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Partly sunny skies will carry us into the weekend but those temperatures are going to rapidly decrease. Seeing evening low temperatures in the mid-20s by Saturday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 52. Low 35. Winds NE at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for PM showers. High 59. Low 48. Winds SE at 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread showers. High 60. Low 40. Winds SE at 13.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 50

Today’s Low: 48

Normal High: 50

Normal Low: 32

Record High: 75 (2007)

Record Low: 0 (1962)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.53″ (-0.14″)

Yearly Precip: 41.12″ (-6.32″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:49 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 38)

