Franklin Police investigating death of Auburn woman

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin Police Department is investigating the death of an Auburn woman who was found in a hotel.

Felecia Martin Peacock, 50, was found unconscious in her hotel room on Sunday around 8 p.m.

The Franklin Police Department, and later, Simpson County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and declared Peacock dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed, according to police, and police are still investigating the scene and cause of death.

