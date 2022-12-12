Glasgow Police Department provides holiday assistance to families

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department announced they were able to provide holiday food and toy assistance to 34 families in Barren County for this year’s Holiday Hero Toy and Food Drive.

According to GPD Maj. Terry Flatt, these families included a total of 79 children.

“Service to these families would not have been possible without our community partners,” said Flatt in a release. “We would like to say thank you to Stacy Janes, Toys for Tots, Community Relief, Barren-Metcalfe 911 Center and Devil Woman Motorcycle Club.”

